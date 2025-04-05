6,600 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after buying an additional 1,029,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 424,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

