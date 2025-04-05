HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,422,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $154,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $72,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.