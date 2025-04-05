Dalal Street LLC Purchases 7,553 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dalal Street LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up 38.5% of Dalal Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $97,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $361.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

