Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 114 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 443,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,442,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $218.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

