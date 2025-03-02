Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Post were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 21.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 206,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Post by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 206,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,174,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $113.61 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

