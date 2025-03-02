IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

IHI Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

