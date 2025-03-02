Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90-3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.98 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.80%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This trade represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

