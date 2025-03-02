The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.3 %

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

