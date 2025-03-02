National Pension Service Sells 9,048 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Insulet were worth $31,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Insulet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.01 and its 200 day moving average is $250.30. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.