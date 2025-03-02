Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0513 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 265,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 252,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.