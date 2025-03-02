Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $22.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0513 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
