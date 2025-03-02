Sage Investment Counsel LLC Invests $29,000 in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the third quarter worth $81,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.57 on Friday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.