Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Declines By 37.1%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLRO stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

