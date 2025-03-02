Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $81.74 and a 52-week high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.