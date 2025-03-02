Xai (XAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.22 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Xai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $89.22 million and approximately $34.55 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,651.30 or 0.99829083 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,472.63 or 0.99620840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,559,620,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,041,357,700 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,559,531,573.8528522 with 1,072,356,218.52943679 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.0844802 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $36,537,403.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

