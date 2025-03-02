Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,868 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 921,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,313.28. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,445 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $20.63 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.48.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

