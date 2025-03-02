Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.