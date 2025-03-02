Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 127,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

