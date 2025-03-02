Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,610 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $56,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

