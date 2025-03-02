Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

