Aion (AION) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $776,389.65

Aion (AION) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $776,389.65 and $789.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00005224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

