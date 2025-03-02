SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.