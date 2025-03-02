SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
