Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,101 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

SEA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

