Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after buying an additional 472,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after buying an additional 2,145,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $22,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

