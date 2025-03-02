West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 389,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,929,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Price Performance

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.11 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Zomedica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

