Analysts’ Downgrades for March 4th (ADBE, ADNT, AMRC, ATEN, AVDX, CLMT, CR, DCI, DGX, DV)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 4th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.50.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $0.65 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.