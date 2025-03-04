MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $8.33. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 11,108 shares trading hands.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
