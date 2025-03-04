Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Short Interest Update

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,942. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

