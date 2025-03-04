Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Short Interest Update

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,942. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
