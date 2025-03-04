Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 28891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
