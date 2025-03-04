The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

