Bank Stocks To Watch Today – March 4th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, and Fiserv are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by financial institutions such as commercial banks and savings banks, representing partial ownership in these companies. They tend to be influenced by factors unique to the financial sector, including interest rate changes, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions, which can affect their growth and dividend potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,427,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,830,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.53 and its 200-day moving average is $503.73.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,148,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622,370. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $325.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $10.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.22. 6,317,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $699.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.79. 4,041,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.86.

