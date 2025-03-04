NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.

CVE NCI traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.97. The company had a trading volume of 174,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. NTG Clarity Networks has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

