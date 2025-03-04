NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$3.25 price objective by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.
NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance
CVE NCI traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.97. The company had a trading volume of 174,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. NTG Clarity Networks has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
