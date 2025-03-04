Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.07. Sabre shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 866,572 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Sabre Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

