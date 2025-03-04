Venture Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,347 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,789 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

NYSE:VG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,643. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

