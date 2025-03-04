Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Tesla, Baidu, and Enphase Energy are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in designing, manufacturing, and supporting electric vehicles and their associated technologies. This category includes automakers producing electric cars, battery manufacturers, and firms developing charging infrastructure, all of which benefit from the global push toward sustainable transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $11.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.48. 75,298,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,961,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. 3,270,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

