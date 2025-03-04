Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$114.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$723,943.71.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,576 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$284,296.63.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,200.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.07 per share, with a total value of C$11,107.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,926.85.

On Thursday, January 16th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.75 per share, with a total value of C$335,235.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,200.00.

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$19.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

