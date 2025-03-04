Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $8,643,250.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,512.60. The trade was a 45.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,906 shares of company stock worth $12,955,475. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

