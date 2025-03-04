Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,822,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,923,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,096,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,991,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $30,257,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

