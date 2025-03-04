Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PSX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,791,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

