Comparing XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe -9.50% N/A -14.57% RB Global 9.64% 8.00% 3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 0.00 RB Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XBP Europe and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RB Global has a consensus price target of $107.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Volatility and Risk

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBP Europe and RB Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe $157.15 million 0.21 -$11.05 million N/A N/A RB Global $4.28 billion 4.34 $206.50 million $2.01 50.03

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Europe.

Summary

RB Global beats XBP Europe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

