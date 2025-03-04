Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

