Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Empiric Student Property Price Performance
EPCFF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
About Empiric Student Property
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empiric Student Property
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.