Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

EPCFF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

