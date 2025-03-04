Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 12.6% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,193,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,886,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $306.58.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
