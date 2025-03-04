Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 12.6% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,193,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,886,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $306.58.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $158,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $8.19. The trade was a 99.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 179,216 shares of company stock worth $178,146 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

