Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 436,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 964,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 14.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

