Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rises By 29.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

DWHHF remained flat at $24.28 during trading on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

