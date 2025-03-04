5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

5N Plus Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

