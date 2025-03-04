Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

