IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP Takes $9 Million Position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,000. Valens Semiconductor accounts for about 100.0% of IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP owned 3.25% of Valens Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.32. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

