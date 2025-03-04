Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

