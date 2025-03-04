Short Interest in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Drops By 37.6%

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PDBA opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $4.6081 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

