Short Interest in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Drops By 37.6%

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ PDBA opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $4.6081 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.